Gambia: Activists Call On Govt to Ratify, Domesticate Labour Convention

27 November 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Ndey Sowe

Gambian Activists of the Network Against Gender Based Violence (NGBV), have called on Government to ratify and domesticate the International Labour Organisation's (ILO) Convention 190.

The NGBV made this call during the Network's official launching of the 16th days of activism against Gander Based Violence on Monday, November 25th 2019, at the Westfield Monument in Westfield.

"States should enforce regulations to ensure effective compliant systems on confidential reporting and justice for survivors of violence and harassment at work," the NGBV disclosed.

The activists reminded Government and people of the Gambia that the country is a signatory to many international and regional treaties and conventions that protect against all forms of violence against women such as the Convention on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women to name a few.

16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence was initiated in 1991. The 16 days run from 25th November to 10th December, a period that contains several significant dates to campaign on a specific area of gender inequality, discrimination or violence against women and girls, in order to draw attention to this and make a change on these issues.

Aminata Ceesay, the Chairperson of the Executive of NGBV said the theme of this year's celebration reflects the core principle of the transformative 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and reinforces the UN Women Campaign commitment to a world free from violence for women and girls.

"Gender Based Violence is a grave human rights violation," she said; that the consequences negatively affect not only women's general well-being and realization of their potentials, but depletes a nation's human capital and undermines its development efforts.

Fanta Jatta Sowe, a representative of ActionAid International the Gambia expressed gratitude to be associated with the network; that the theme for this year's celebration is a relevant one for the Gambia.

"As we go through the transitional justice process, we have seen the manifestations coming out of the TRRC on sexual and gender based violence that has happened against women and children," she said; that "we cannot but be more serious about these issues affecting more than half of our society".

Halimatou J. Jallow, the Programe Manager at the NGBV said the aim of the 16 Days of Activism is to amplify their voices across the country to be able to campaign and advocate against all forms of violence against women in the Gambia; that the Network in conformity with the international theme will focus on sexual violence during this year's 16 Days of Activism with a seven day caravan campaign across the country staring on Saturday November 30th 2019; that the aim is to harmonize efforts to end all forms of sexual and gender based violence in the country.

Jallow said the campaign will raise awareness through dialogue with communities, decision makers and stakeholders and will focus on sexual violence in communities, work places and educational settings.

Tagged:
