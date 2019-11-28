Gambia: Journalists and the State

27 November 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The state can either be an instrument of protection or an instrument of coercion in the hands of oppressors of the people. In a genuine democracy, the state cannot be used by oppressors, civilian or military, to subjugate the people.

As Gambia is in a process of transition, those who manage state affairs must give commitment to ensure that all citizens abide by the dictate of reason, conscience and the national interest. Squabbles in support of interest groups should not lead to violation of the rights of citizens.

Journalists are first and foremost interested in facts. Even where one's interest is at stake, the journalist has the duty to publish the truth in good faith in the public interest. Without journalists, access to information will be extremely difficult though not impossible.

Progressive laws are welcome. However they could only serve the public interest if knowledge and information are democratized. Gambia should come off age. It is an irrefutable fact that journalists are indispensable in our current world order.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.