Luanda — A message from the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, was handed last Wednesday to his DR Congo counterpart, Felix Tshissekedi.

The message, handed by the Angolan Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto, touches on the reinforcement of co-operation between the two countries.

The audience granted by the Congolese Head of State to the Angolan Foreign minister lasted roughly one hour and was also attended by the C.E.O of the Angolan National Oil and gas Agency (ANPG), Paulino Jerónimo.