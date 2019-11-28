South Africa: Why More MPs Who Misled Parliament Have Not Been Prosecuted for Fraud

opinion

Earlier in 2019, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that President Cyril Ramaphosa had breached the Parliamentary Code of Ethics by failing to declare financial benefits received by the CR17 campaign. Various investigative reports also suggest that EFF leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu similarly failed to declare a variety of financial benefits to Parliament. This raises the question of whether MPs who fail to declare any financial benefits to Parliament could be prosecuted and found guilty of fraud and then sent to prison.

Earlier this week investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk pointed out in a Daily Maverick article that a failure by Floyd Shivambu to declare certain financial benefits to Parliament may constitute fraud. Van Wyk correctly argues that the High Court had confirmed in the case of S v Yengeni that a failure to declare a financial benefit to Parliament may constitute fraud and that someone convicted of such fraud could be sent to prison.

If the report is correct, Shivambu would not be the first MP who failed to declare a financial benefit to Parliament as required by the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members' Interests for Assembly and Council Members. Neither will he be the...