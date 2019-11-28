Angola: Health Ministry Denies Polio Cases Caused By Vaccination

28 November 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Health Ministry last Wednesday denied allegations of a surge in polio cases caused by the antidote (vaccine) being given to children under the age of five.

In view of news published in the social media, which state that the oral polio antidote being administered has been causing children to acquire the polio disease instead of immunising them, the Health Ministry has responded categorically that these allegations do not correspond to the truth.

"After the finding of new cases of poliomyelitis in May this year vaccination campaigns were held to block its progression (...)", reads the note issued by the Health Ministry.

The note states also that so far 49 cases were recorded and 4.5 million children bellow the age of five were immunised and in no area covered by the vaccination campaign has been recorded new polio cases.

This shows that the vaccination programme has actually been avoiding the propagation of the illness, reads the document.

The Health Ministry calls on the citizens to continue to join the vaccination campaign against poliomyelitis, stressing that this is the most effective way to protect children against this illness.

The present vaccination campaign takes place after eighteen new polio cases were recorded four months ago, with major incidence in the eastern provinces of Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul and Moxico.

Luanda Province recorded one case.

Poliomyelitis is an infectious disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system and can provoke paralysis of the limbs.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

