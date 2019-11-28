Sudan: Orphans and Widows Call for Return of Suspended Charity Organizations

Khartoum — A group of orphans and widows have called for immediate revoking of a decision suspending a number of Charity organizations, recently suspended by the Sudanese Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC),

The group claimed that halting activities the said charity organizations meant terminating assistances provided to orphans.

The group stressed that the decision was inhuman. Meanwhile the group demonstrated on Wednesday before HAC headquarters in Khartoum protesting the decision.

A number of orphans and widows have affirmed that the suspended charity organizations used to support huge numbers of students in various educational stages in addition to orphans.