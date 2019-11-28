Eritrea: Cabinet Reviewes Hamdouk's Visit to Eritrea

27 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers chaired by the Prime Minister, Abdulla Hamdouk, on Tuesday, heard a report on the recent visit to Eritrea by Hamdouk during which he met a number of Eritrean senior officials.

The Minister of Culture and Information, the Government Official Spokesman, Faisal Mohammed Salih has outlined that the visit comes within the context of holding dialogue with all neighboring countries and establishing of stable relations that serve the joint interests.

He stated that the Minister of Interior has during the visit, met his Eritrean Counterpart and discussed with him boosting the joint cooperation concerning fighting smuggling, human trafficking and borders questions.

On higher education, the Minister of Higher Education said the two countries agreed to revitalize current agreements.

The minister briefed the cabinet on the urgent needs to reform the higher education.

The cabinet directed the concerned authorities to increase the fund allocated for the higher education.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Eritrea
East Africa
Governance
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.