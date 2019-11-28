Eritrea: Cabinet Reviewes Hamdouk's Visit to Eritrea

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers chaired by the Prime Minister, Abdulla Hamdouk, on Tuesday, heard a report on the recent visit to Eritrea by Hamdouk during which he met a number of Eritrean senior officials.

The Minister of Culture and Information, the Government Official Spokesman, Faisal Mohammed Salih has outlined that the visit comes within the context of holding dialogue with all neighboring countries and establishing of stable relations that serve the joint interests.

He stated that the Minister of Interior has during the visit, met his Eritrean Counterpart and discussed with him boosting the joint cooperation concerning fighting smuggling, human trafficking and borders questions.

On higher education, the Minister of Higher Education said the two countries agreed to revitalize current agreements.

The minister briefed the cabinet on the urgent needs to reform the higher education.

The cabinet directed the concerned authorities to increase the fund allocated for the higher education.