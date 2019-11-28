Sudan: Sovereign Council Affirms Concern On Girls Education

27 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)
By Sudan

Khartoum — Member of Sovereign Council Ayesha Musa affirmed that the government of Sudan is keen about girls' education and on developing early child care.

Ayesha was briefed in the meeting with the academic expert Asma Hamid Fadul at the Republican Palace on details related to resuming work on the project of girls' education and developing early child care.

Asma pointed to the great efforts exerted by Sudanese communities abroad to support and finance girls' education projects in the Sudan and establishing regional center for training kindergarten teachers.

Asma hopes these two projects succeeded in order to raise the standard of girls' education and child care in the country.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

