Sudan Participation in Dubai Expo Will Cement Relations - Manis

27 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of CABINET Affairs , Omar Manis emphasized that Sudan participation in Dubai Expo 2020 would strengthen relations between Sudan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), indicating that relations between the two countries winess day after day an expansion and extension in new and vital areas.

This came while the Minister was addressing a media forum about KhaLIFA International Award for Dates (Dubai Expos 2020) which was held at residence of UAE ambassador to Sudan in Khartoum

UAE ambassador to Sudan, Hamad Mohamed Al-Gonaibi indicated to readiness of his country for hosting Expo 2020 as first Arab country hosts this project of which its activities last for six months with participation of 190 countries and including a presidential summit.

Ambassador Al-Gobaibi stressed on ancient relations link his country to Sudan in humanitarian , cultural and diplomatic domains.

Secretary-General of Khalifa International Award for Dates and Agricultural Innovation, Dr Abdul-Wahab Zayed said the prize came with context of UAE concern with development of palm tree sector and productionof dates by the Arab countries top of them is the Sudan.

Dean of diplomatic corp in Sudan and ambassador of Morroco in Sudan, Mohamed Maa Al-Ainain said Khalifa Award for dates concerns Sudan and Morocco for associationof Sudanese , Moroccans and UAE people with date and its cultivation.

Professor Ali Shumu , for his part, affirmed that Sudan taking part in Dubai Expo 2020 would be an amble opportunity to demonstrate Sudan's huge cultural and economic potentials, stressing that next UAE Expo would the biggest and unprecedented.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
External Relations
East Africa
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.