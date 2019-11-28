Sudan Participation in Dubai Expo Will Cement Relations - Manis

Khartoum — Minister of CABINET Affairs , Omar Manis emphasized that Sudan participation in Dubai Expo 2020 would strengthen relations between Sudan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), indicating that relations between the two countries winess day after day an expansion and extension in new and vital areas.

This came while the Minister was addressing a media forum about KhaLIFA International Award for Dates (Dubai Expos 2020) which was held at residence of UAE ambassador to Sudan in Khartoum

UAE ambassador to Sudan, Hamad Mohamed Al-Gonaibi indicated to readiness of his country for hosting Expo 2020 as first Arab country hosts this project of which its activities last for six months with participation of 190 countries and including a presidential summit.

Ambassador Al-Gobaibi stressed on ancient relations link his country to Sudan in humanitarian , cultural and diplomatic domains.

Secretary-General of Khalifa International Award for Dates and Agricultural Innovation, Dr Abdul-Wahab Zayed said the prize came with context of UAE concern with development of palm tree sector and productionof dates by the Arab countries top of them is the Sudan.

Dean of diplomatic corp in Sudan and ambassador of Morroco in Sudan, Mohamed Maa Al-Ainain said Khalifa Award for dates concerns Sudan and Morocco for associationof Sudanese , Moroccans and UAE people with date and its cultivation.

Professor Ali Shumu , for his part, affirmed that Sudan taking part in Dubai Expo 2020 would be an amble opportunity to demonstrate Sudan's huge cultural and economic potentials, stressing that next UAE Expo would the biggest and unprecedented.