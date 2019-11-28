Nigeria: Sudanese Workers Trade Union Partakes in ITUC Meetings in Nigeria

27 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Workers trade union federation (SWTUF) participated in the 4th meeting of the International Trade Union Confederation(ITUC) took place in Abuja, Nigeria.

SWTUF Chairman and head of Sudan delegation, Engineer Yusuf Abdul-Karim said in press statements that Sudan participated as observer and that meeting discussed how' to deepen democracy and protecting worker rights , development of social economies for African people and democracy inside the syndicates.

He added that the SWTUF delegation participated in procedures of elections as observer and that the meeting elected the general council, and the financial committee, pointing out that a number of observers from Europe and United States were presence as freedom of syndicates and democracy part of concern of trade unions World-wide.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Trade
West Africa
Business
East Africa
Nigeria
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.