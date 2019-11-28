Nigeria: Sudanese Workers Trade Union Partakes in ITUC Meetings in Nigeria

Khartoum — The Sudanese Workers trade union federation (SWTUF) participated in the 4th meeting of the International Trade Union Confederation(ITUC) took place in Abuja, Nigeria.

SWTUF Chairman and head of Sudan delegation, Engineer Yusuf Abdul-Karim said in press statements that Sudan participated as observer and that meeting discussed how' to deepen democracy and protecting worker rights , development of social economies for African people and democracy inside the syndicates.

He added that the SWTUF delegation participated in procedures of elections as observer and that the meeting elected the general council, and the financial committee, pointing out that a number of observers from Europe and United States were presence as freedom of syndicates and democracy part of concern of trade unions World-wide.