Sudan: Inqaz Committed Injustice Against Muslims and Christians - Mufarah

Medani. — Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments Nassr-Al-Din Mufarah announced that arrangements were underway for mapping out new features of new civilian state that cares with citizens interests and boosting feeling justice between Muslims and Christians.

This came while he was addressing closing session of a workshop on role of Council of Churches in Peace and Development held Tuesday in Medani, capital of GHezira State.

The Minister pointed out t his ministry program to train Muslim and Christian preachers to exercise their real role amidst their communities and coping with requirements of thae stage.

He said Inqaz (former regime) has practiced verbal and physical violence against Muslims and Christians and succeeded in distributing insjutice equally among them.

The Minister of Religious Affairs indicated to commonalities between Muslims and Christians as they are people who have religions of heaven and sons of one homeland.

He stressed necessity of concerted efforts to consolidate the moderate message and combating extremism , hate and terrorism as well as working for raising the youth capacities.

Wali of Gezira State, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Hannan Sebair said he was proud of holding the workshop in Gezira State to strengthen its role in consolidating peaceful co-existence and religious tolerance.

He called fo\r fighting extremism and fundamentalism in all religions to attain the transitional period goals and boosting peace and love efforts.

The Wali of Gezira State announced commitment to implementation of workshop recommendations related to his state.

Head of Churches Circle in North and East Sudan underscored that convocationof the workshop was right start for recognition of christain component in Sudan , appreciating the Minister's positive dealing with all religious components for boosting peaceful co-existence.

He also called for putting and end to arbitrary arrest of clergymen and inequality in recruitment.

During the workshop session , Priest Esam-Al-Din Ez-Al-Din reviewed the workshop recommendations which asserted necessity of appointment of coordinators for Christianity subject in the states of Sudan , provision of services at churches and paying priests and preachers salaries and engagement of Christian students in national activities.

It is to be noted that the workshop came out with a host of recommendations aimed at realizing equality, justice and religious tolerance.

