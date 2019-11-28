Sudan: Gadhi Praises Germany Support to Sudan

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereign Council,Mohamed Idris Gadhi, commended the German government assistance for teh Sudan, especially in educational areas.

The member of the Sovereign Council briefed the ambassador of Germany to Sudan, Ulrich Knocker, during a meeting at the RepublicanPalace on Wednesday on the progress of the peace process and government efforts to achieve peace in the country.

The German ambassador said in a press statement that the two sides are agreed on the need to address the root causes of conflict in Sudan, indicatainag his country support for the coming round of peace negotiation set to be held in Juba, South Sudan, in December.

The Geerman diplomat said the meeting was an anopportunity to discuss the recent incidents in East Sudan,saying he was assured by the Sovereign Council member that the Sudanese government has contained the incidents