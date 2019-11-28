Sudan: Claims of Martyrs Not Withdrawn - Minister of Information

27 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Culture Information and government spokesman Faisal Mohamed Salih affirmed that there has been no withdrawal of any claim submitted by martyrs' families.

The minister added that what published in daily newspapers and social media was patently false.

He said he contacted Wednesday with attorney general and with the head independent investigative committee and both of them affirmed that no claim relevance to martyrs or their families had been withdrawn from the prosecution.

