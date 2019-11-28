Gambia: Super Nawettan Semis - Kombo East Facing Brikama, West Battle Manjai

Kombo East are billed to face Brikama while Manjai slug it out with Serekunda West in the semi-final battles of the Africell-sponsored Super Nawettan.

The matches begin today at the Serrekunda East Park featuring Manjai and Serrekunda West at 4:30pm. The other semi-final encounter takes place tomorrow at the same venue.

Brikama sailed into the semis after dumping BEM 3-1 with goals from Abdoulie Baldeh, Lamin Badjie and Pappis Nyassi. BEM's Lamin Badjie secured a goal but it was too late too little to stir up a fight back.