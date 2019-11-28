Gambia: Super Nawettan Semis - Kombo East Facing Brikama, West Battle Manjai

26 November 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Abdoulie Fatty

Kombo East are billed to face Brikama while Manjai slug it out with Serekunda West in the semi-final battles of the Africell-sponsored Super Nawettan.

The matches begin today at the Serrekunda East Park featuring Manjai and Serrekunda West at 4:30pm. The other semi-final encounter takes place tomorrow at the same venue.

Brikama sailed into the semis after dumping BEM 3-1 with goals from Abdoulie Baldeh, Lamin Badjie and Pappis Nyassi. BEM's Lamin Badjie secured a goal but it was too late too little to stir up a fight back.

