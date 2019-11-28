Tunisia: National Personalities and Political Leaders Participate in Celebration By Algerian Embassy of 65th Anniversary of Liberation Revolution

Tunis/Tunisia — A ceremony marking the 65th anniversary of the outbreak of the Algerian revolution was held Wednesday evening at the Algerian Embassy in Tunis, attended by several political and national figures.

They are Speaker of the House of People's Representatives (HPR), Rached Ghannouchi, former President Mohamed Ennaceur, some members of the government, including Interior Minister Hicham Fourati, Industry Minister Salim Feriani and Tourism Minister René Trabelsi.

Algerian Ambassador to Tunisia, Azouz Baalal, underlined in a speech delivered during this ceremony the strength of relations between the two countries and the depth of their historical ties, recalling the epics of the common struggle led by the Algerian and Tunisian peoples during the struggle against French colonialism.

"The next step will be a new phase in Tunisian-Algerian relations, which will be based on bilateral cooperation in all areas, including the economic field," Baalal stressed.

For his part, HPR Speaker said in a statement to TAP that "the future of Tunisia is inseparable from the future of Algeria", stressing that the Tunisian and Algerian peoples are "one and the same people in two States".

Ghannouchi noted that participation in the celebration of the 65th anniversary of the Algerian revolution "testifies to the depth and sustainability of bilateral relations".

For his part, Minister of Tourism René Trabelsi told TAP that "Algerians have saved Tunisian tourism and are among the most loyal tourists in Tunisia". He noted with satisfaction that "the perception of Algerian tourism in Tunisia is positive, given the fraternal ties between Tunisians and Algerians".

He indicated in this regard that last year was "the year of Algerian tourism par excellence", considering that it "reflects the compatibility of Tunisian tourist services with the requirements of the Algerian citizen, who finds in Tunisia the conditions conducive to rest and leisure".

René Trabelsi stressed that the discourse on Tunisian-Algerian relations "is a discourse on deep and continuous fraternal ties that should be strengthened in all areas, not only in the field of tourism".

On another national level, on the sidelines of the commemoration of the Algerian revolution, HPR Speaker Rached Ghannouchi told TAP that the next government " will be a coalition government".

He ruled out that Prime Minister-designate Habib Jemli, will fail "to find ways to form the next government".

"The course of talks for the formation of the government is moving in the right direction and it is important to take collective action to meet the demands of the Tunisian people in terms of employment, freedom and dignity," he concluded.