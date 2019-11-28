Namibia: Govt Committed to Tackling Unemployment

Windhoek — The Namibian government remains committed to accelerating its interventions aimed at unlocking investment opportunities, growing the economy and creating much-needed jobs, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has said.

She said this during the annual briefing of members of the diplomatic corps on various initiatives that Namibia engaged in during 2019, through bilateral and multilateral cooperation on Friday.

"We are looking at optimising opportunities for investment, particularly in the areas of energy, mining, infrastructure, fisheries and tourism," she said, adding that it is incumbent upon diplomats to engage each other to encourage mutually beneficial investments in those areas.

"I look forward to working with you to strengthen our cooperation in these sectors."

Nandi-Ndaitwah also used the opportunity to express government's gratitude to the positive response it has received from foreign countries and organisations.

"Those donations continue to help us as we provide drought relief to the targeted members of our communities," she expressed.

She explained, the initial target for food distribution was 257 383 beneficiaries or 42 899 households; however, the number has increased. Currently, food relief is being distributed to 908 018 beneficiaries, translated to 172 938 households.

Nandi-Ndaitwah says donations received from local and foreign donors include N$114 million in cash and N$16 million in kind, as well as pledges of N$14 million and N$28 000 000 in cash and kind.

"We are extremely grateful for all those donations. It is our hope that sooner rather than later we get good rains," she said.

Furthermore, Nandi-Ndaitwah told diplomats that this annual get together has a special significance, which, according to her, is an opportunity for Namibia to express how much she values diplomats.

"Due to changes in diplomatic personnel at various missions that you represent here at the ministry, it has not been easier to make new contacts," she said.

Similarly, she acclaimed it has not been simpler to always find mutually convenient time to share information and exchange ideas regularly.

Nonetheless, she said the 'slow art of diplomacy' retains its fundamental value as the ever-growing work continues to be highly acclaimed by the government and people.

"Diplomacy is the skill of continuous engagement. That is why we all need to keep the lines of communication open," she suggested.

"We need one another to deal with the pressing challenges of today, which include poverty and hunger, climate change and conflicts. They affect us all - whether directly or indirectly, and this requires us to join hands in taking appropriate action, whether bilaterally or through multilateral force," she added.

She emphasised the coming together of diplomats demonstrates the value government places on its bilateral and multilateral relations and cooperation.

"Diplomacy is the art of engagement, and this is why I find it valuable to engage you periodically," she asserted.

According to her, Namibia has continued to pursue its bilateral cooperation through state, official and working visits, joint permanent commissions of cooperation, intergovernmental commissions and working groups, and interactions at different levels.

She said since the last diplomatic meeting, President Hage Geingob had successfully outbound state, official and working visits to the UNGA, Russian, Japan, Azerbaijan and Tanzania, where he hosted a successful SADC summit.

Nandi-Ndaitwah affirmed that during the course of this year, the Namibian government had numerous bilateral engagements with a number of countries.

"We were honoured to host state, official and working visits from heads of state from Guinea, Jamaica, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Zimbabwe," she exclaimed.