Zimbabwe: Strive Masiyiwa Doles Out $5000, Incentives to 2 000 Doctors

28 November 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

Prominent business mogul Strive Masiyiwa has moved to entice striking Zimbabwean doctors with monetary incentives in a move that could save millions of lives.

Government has so far fired 448 doctors after they refused to end a crippling strike that is now into its third month.

In a statement released by his Higher Life Foundation (HLF), Masiyiwa said junior and senior doctors in the country were set to be given $5 000 each, phones and transport to work.

"A non negotiable monthly subsistence allowance of $5,000 per doctor for a maximum of 2 000 doctors.

"This amount will be disbursed monthly and is unilateral review by HLF. HLF will provide a smart phone as a tool of trade," read the statement.

"A VAYA carpool voucher to access the hospital, at a maximum of 3 times per day. Access to a $10 million portion of this fund for stethoscopes, patella hammers, uniforms and other diagnostic aids."

The foundation said it will also undertake to provide internet at major teaching hospitals in Zimbabwe.

The recruitment exercise is being facilitated by the foundation with interested applicants being asked to collect application forms from the nearest Higher Life Foundation office.

"This fellowship opportunity has been shared with Joshua Nkomo, Capernaum, Junior and Senior Resident Officer Representatives and the Ministry of Health leadership.

"For the avoidance of doubt, this initiative was not developed in consultation with potential beneficiaries or their employer. It is a unilateral initiative of HLF, as are all our initiatives," said the statement.

Zimbabwe's public health institutions have been turned into death zones with patients being asked to "go home and die" as the stalemate between doctors and the Health Services Board continues unabated.

The striking doctors have rejected offers of 100% salary increment, instead demanding that their on-call allowances and other benefits be pegged at the going interbank currency rate.

