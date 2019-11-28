Zimbabwe: Government Scraps Duty On All Foodstuffs

28 November 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

Government has removed duty on all foodstuffs as a way of ensuring their availability as well as protect hard-pressed citizens against the continued inflationary pressures that have resulted in constant price increases.

Last week, Cabinet announced the removal of import duty on wheat and maize meal but on Tuesday, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced at a post-Cabinet media briefing the policy has since been extended to all foodstuffs.

"Cabinet reiterated its position on the relaxation of importation procedures of grain and foodstuffs. The nation is therefore informed that all companies and individuals with free funds are free to import not just maize meal and flour but the entire range of foodstuffs without importation permits," Mutsvangwa said.

She added: "As such, therefore, no person shall be asked regarding source of the funds so used except when there are reasonable grounds to suspect that a crime has been committed."

Mutsvangwa said the move was to ensure Zimbabweans had access to food given continued shortages in the country.

"The intention is to ensure that by all means possible, citizens' right to access food is protected until such a time that another review shall be deemed necessary.

"This will be done for such a time that we have enough food in the country; that then will be regulated," the Information Minister said.

Currently, over 5 million people face starvation due to a severe drought in the country last year.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Health
Agribusiness
Trade
Nutrition
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.