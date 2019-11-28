Namibia: Delivery of Steel Rails for Upgrading Work On Track

26 November 2019
New Era (Windhoek)

Walvis Bay — The second consignment of about 3 860 steel rails, around 7 500 tonnes, was discharged from the general cargo vessel Vestis Isle at the port of Walvis Bay last week Thursday.

The rails are meant for the upgrading of the Walvis Bay-Kranzberg railway line section, which is about 210 km.

In late July this year the first batch of 6 679 tonnes of steel rails arrived at the port. This was part of a consignment of 20 000 tonnes intended for upgrading of the railway infrastructure.

According to Robert Kalomho, Director: Railway Infrastructure Management from the Ministry of Works and Transport, "the delivery of the 20,000 tonnes is envisaged to be done in three batches with delivery to laydown areas [Walvis Bay, Arandis and Usakos] to be completed in 60 weeks".

He added that the last delivery of 5 821 tonnes is expected to be delivered in March 2020. Commercial Executive, Mr Immanuel Tino !Hanabeb congratulated the team at the multipurpose terminal for pushing the boundaries in delivering exceptional customer service.

"The team managed to discharge the rails in about seven days, compared to previous discharges. Namport is dedicated to providing excellent service delivery and constantly challenging the status quo."

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.