Liberia: Cellphone Man Returns to Liberia

-holds concert Friday, 29 November

One of Liberia's iconic musician, "Friday the Cellphone Man" is back home as guest of Balawala International and other members of the collective society.While home, Friday, who has been out of Liberia for over six years, will perform live in a reconciliation concert at the John Gbessay Beach in Marshall, Margibi County.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, the Executive Director of Balawala International Mr. Kekura Kamara, alias "Malawala Balawala," said the Liberian musician will also perform at concerts in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County and other places.

According to Mr. Kamara, the initiative, which is aimed at further cementing peace and reconciliation among Liberians, is being planned under the title: "Music fest" and will bring together key stakeholders.

"The reconciliation musical program under the banner music fest, will be launched at the John Gbessay Beach with other concerts in Buchanan and in Monrovia for the road safety campaign. It will bring together stakeholders so that we can talk about peace and reconciliation. As you may be aware, reconciliation is not an instant thing; it's a gradual process and takes the contribution of all Liberians and this is why, we, from the collective society, are organizing this event," Kamara says.

Kamara, himself a famous actor in a television drama during the 80s explains that organizers have already written the Office of President George Manneh Weah, who is chief patron of art and music, for support, including other members of the public and private sector.

"We have written the Office of the President and even though he has been out of the country, the acting president, Mr. Nathaniel McGill has given us some green light about their own involvement," he asserts.Kamara notes that apart from the various peace concerts, Friday will also visit a host of orphanage homes in Montserrado County to give back to society.

"His coming here is not basically to make money, he will be going to give back to his root. Funds generated from these concerts will be used to give back to the society; he will visit several orphanage homes and homes of the disabled community."In a related development, Mr. Kamara announces re-launch of the nation's popular television series "Balawala" on November 28, 2019 with support from the European Union.

"There is a guy from the US who has completely digitized the movie and so with some support from the European Union, the movie will be re-launched in Monrovia. We need to showcase our own cultural identities and Balawala is a good representative of that," he prides himself.