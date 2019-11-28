Somalia: Low-Cost Kenya Carrier Delays Flights to Mogadishu Over Failure to Get Clearance From Somalia Authorities

Low-cost Kenya carrier failed to take off for Mogadishu on Sunday due to a delay in securing all the necessary authorisation for the Somalia route.

The airline had announced plans to launch two new routes -- starting with Mogadishu on Sunday and Kigali on Monday. The latter took off and landed as scheduled.

"We were to begin operations in Mogadishu on November 24. However, we did not get the time slots we had requested and hence we are still in discussions with the authorities," said Jambojet Chief Executive Allan Kilavuka. "In the meantime, we have rescheduled to start next year."

He was speaking following the successful maiden flight by Jambojet from Nairobi to Kigali.

The carrier is now targeting February 2020 for the flights to Somalia, pending the necessary approvals.

The budget airline, which recently expanded its fleet with two brand new De Havilland Dash 8 - 400, will fly once daily from its hub at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Kigali International Airport.