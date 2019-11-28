Liberia: Comm. Roberts Hails Mary Broh

28 November 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye And Jonathan Browne

The Commissioner of Gardnersville Township, Montserrado County, Rev. David Roberts extols the Director General of the General Services Agency (GSA) Madam Mary Broh, for procuring office furniture and equipment to boost government's Poor-Pro Agenda for Development and Prosperity.He names materials and equipment received from the GSA such as desktop computers, printers, photocopy machine, office cabinets and air-conditioners, among others.Director Broh is a long-time public servant with distinction from the previous administration retained by the Weah government.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, this week, Commissioner Roberts said the intervention by Director Broh is enhancing the work of the township.He explained that his office is closely working with several government agencies that have offices in the township administrative building, including the Ministry of Health (MOH), Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), National Identification Registrar (NIR), and the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) to implement government development agenda.

Robert outlined some of his achievements since assuming office as Commissioner of Gardnersville, including renovation of town hall, provision of scholarships to 10th and 12th graders and under-privileged students, monthly consultative dialogue with various block officials, provision of electricity, and constitution of the township Task Force and Inspectorate Teams, among others.

In a related development, the local government official challenges youth of the township to desist from drugs and indiscipline behaviors to focus on their studies, as future leaders of the country and forget about those things that cannot make any impact on their lives.

