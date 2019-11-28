Liberia: Don't Hide Behind COP

-Bishop Brown tells politicians, others

The spiritual head of the New Water in the Desert Assembly Apostolic Pentecostal Church International, Rev. Dr. Kortu Brown cautions Liberian politicians desiring political power not to hide behind the protest group, Council of Patriots (COP).He gave the advice during a special thanksgiving and intercessory service in support of the local church's Education Initiatives held in the edifice in VOA Community, outside Monrovia.

Preaching on the theme, "2019: Year of Praise and Adoration" with texts from Psalm 149 and St. John 20:22, Bishop Brown urged politicians, church leaders, and crooks in the society to turn from their wicked ways and accept Jesus Christ for a better life.Bishop Brown, who is also President of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) outlines jealousy, hysteric, and love for self, as some negative vices impeding the growth and development of Liberia.The service was graced by former presidential candidate and political leader of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) Mr. Alexander B. Cummings.

Bishop Brown advises Liberians having problem with the government of President George Manneh Weah to hold their peace and wait for next elections, rather than undermining the peace and security of the State.

According to him, Liberia is being destroyed because of pride noting, "If you don't know something, ask someone who knows it."

He says there are people who do not want others to progress, so they position themselves as mountains and hills in the way of unfolding blessings.The Liberian prelate notes to make Liberia a better place, crooks should give way and politicians should independently engage the government instead of hiding behind the COP.

The COP, organizers of the 07 June protest in Monrovia against the government, has announced another round of protest for December 31, dubbed, "Weah must step down" campaign to ask President George Weah to resign, citing alleged ineptitude, corruption and constitutional violations, among others. Its lead campaigner is talk show host, Henry Costa whose private radio station, Roots Fm was shut down recently by the Weah administration.

"If you have problem with the system, go to elections as anything on the contrary could undermine the ongoing peace and sanity that the people of the country have."

Bishop Brown says corruption is also another factor that is undermining Liberia's progress, which needs to be eradicated, urging political parties to collaborate with one another and desist from threatening the survival of the citizenry.In a brief response, the ANC leader Alexander Cummings expressed delight in being in the worship of the Lord especiallyBy Emmanuel Mondaye, with the family of the New Water in the Desert Assembly.