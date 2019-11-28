Zimbabwe: Obasanjo, Oppenheimer in Zim for Investment Opportunities

28 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Joseph Madzimure

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, who is also the chairman of the Johannesburg-based think tank Brenthurst Foundation, South Africa met with President Mnangagwa at State House today seeking to scout for investment opportunities in the country.

He was accompanied by Brenthurst Foundation executive members, Mr Nicholas Oppenheimer and Mr Gregory John Barrington Mills.

Speaking soon after the meeting with the President, Mr Obasanjo said they are in the country to seek investment opportunities.

"I have along with me some people who have interests in investing here in Zimbabwe, that is what we have come here for.

"We cannot talk of development without investment, domestic investment, foreign investment and regional investment. The meeting went on very well," said Mr Obasanjo.

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

