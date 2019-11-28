Ghana: GRNMA Calls for Employment of 40,000 Nurses, Midwives in Next 2 Years

Dodowa — The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has called for the recruitment of not less than 40,000 nurses and midwives in the next two years to account for shortage of the critical health professionals.

According to the association, a research conducted by them estimate that the ratio of a nurse and patient was one to 28 with the country currently having more than 20,000 unemployed nurses and midwives who have graduated.

This was disclosed by the President of GRNMA, Dr Kwaku Asante-Krobea, at the opening ceremony of the association's 17th Biennial National Delegates Congress yesterday, at Dodowa.

The six-day congress was to afford delegates the opportunity to develop strategies and effectively implement policies to address issues confronting the health sector.

The six-day congress under the theme "Healthcare in Ghana: Investing in nurses and midwives for better prospects," would also be used to elect new national executives for the association.

Dr Asante-Krobea stated that, there was a global shortage of health workers, particular nurses and midwives, who represent more than 50 per cent of the current shortage in health workers.

He explained that, for all countries to reach Sustainable Development Goal 3 on health and well-being, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has estimated that, the world would need an additional nine million nurses and midwives by 2030.

Dr Asante-Krobea indicated that, nurses played a critical role in health promotion, disease prevention and delivering primary and community care saying, "they provide care in emergency settings which is key to the achievement of universal health coverage."

Mrs Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady said, nurses and midwives were critical links in accessing primary healthcare in the country representing 50 per cent of the global workforce.

She explained that, nurses and midwives contributed in the reduction of newborns and maternal mortality in their role as skilled birth attendants.

Mrs Bawumia expressed government's commitment in improving healthcare in the country saying,"government has recruited 55,000 nurses to promote healthcare delivery."

Mrs Elizabeth Sackey, the Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister on her part said, investing in nurses and midwives was a priority because they played a critical role in health promotion.

She urged the nurses and midwives to identify innovative ways to improve service delivery to bring changes in the health sector.