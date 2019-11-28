Somalia Resumes Banana Export With First Shipment to Saudi Arabia

28 November 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia on Wednesday announced the resumption of its banana export for the first time in decades, Agriculture Minister announced. The first shipment of the banana export which consists of two containers will be shipped to Saudi Arabia.

Hussein Said Somalia's Agriculture Minister told journalist that the quality of the exported bananas has been tested and proven to be fit for the international market.

A project between the Somali governmemt and Geel project ensured the resumption of export of quality bananas and revival of the industry in the Horn of Africa country.

In a press briefing attended by representatives of Somali champer of commerce and Geel project on the occation of the launch of the Banana export at the Mogadishu port, Somalia Minister of Agriculture, Said Hussein told reports that his ministry urged the Somali farmers to double the local production in order to be able to sell in world markets.

Geel Project is USAID funded project that promotes inclusive economic growth in Somalia- collectively helped the Somali business community to show their business at the international markets.

Decades of civil war interrupted production of quality bananas for export in the country which was once the top exporter of bananas in Africa.

Turkey is expected to import Somali bananas soon according to the ministry.

In 2017 Somalia produced 22000 tonnes of bananas which was mostly consumed locally.

