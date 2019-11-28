Kenya: Civil Society Groups Urged to Sensitize the Public on BBI Report

Kisumu — Civil Society groups in the country have been urged to step in and help create public awareness of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report that was launched on Wednesday.

Maureen Kemunto, a director at Transform Empowerment for Action Initiative (TEAM) said neutral voices should be involved in the awareness creation to ensure politicians do not hijack the process.

Kemunto said politicians will only propagate what benefits them and leave out other vital information in the document.

She said non-state actors are better placed to disseminate the information as contained in the report to the public.

"We must seize this opportunity to ensure that we sensitize the community on the right things in the BBI," she said.

Kemunto said with giving all the information contained in the report, Kenyans will gauge if indeed what they gave to the BBI team is well captured.

Speaking to journalists in Kisumu after the launch of the report in Nairobi, the civil society groups said the public has a right to understand the content of the report.

Kisumu City Residents' Voice Association (KCEREVO) Chairman Audi Ogada rallied the church to educate worshippers on the content of the report.

Ogada urged the public not to listen to the opinions of politicians but ensure they get the full information as contained in the documents.

"I want to appeal to all Kenyans to use the one-month period given to read and comprehend the document page by page," he said.

He told literate Kenyans to read the document but called for assistance for those who cannot read and comprehend what is entailed in the report.