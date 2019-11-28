Kenya: Civil Society Groups Urged to Sensitize the Public on BBI Report

28 November 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Civil Society groups in the country have been urged to step in and help create public awareness of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report that was launched on Wednesday.

Maureen Kemunto, a director at Transform Empowerment for Action Initiative (TEAM) said neutral voices should be involved in the awareness creation to ensure politicians do not hijack the process.

Kemunto said politicians will only propagate what benefits them and leave out other vital information in the document.

She said non-state actors are better placed to disseminate the information as contained in the report to the public.

"We must seize this opportunity to ensure that we sensitize the community on the right things in the BBI," she said.

Kemunto said with giving all the information contained in the report, Kenyans will gauge if indeed what they gave to the BBI team is well captured.

Speaking to journalists in Kisumu after the launch of the report in Nairobi, the civil society groups said the public has a right to understand the content of the report.

Kisumu City Residents' Voice Association (KCEREVO) Chairman Audi Ogada rallied the church to educate worshippers on the content of the report.

Ogada urged the public not to listen to the opinions of politicians but ensure they get the full information as contained in the documents.

"I want to appeal to all Kenyans to use the one-month period given to read and comprehend the document page by page," he said.

He told literate Kenyans to read the document but called for assistance for those who cannot read and comprehend what is entailed in the report.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.