Lesotho: President Ramaphosa Salutes Lesotho Peace Talks Progress

President Cyril Ramaphosa has applauded the inroads made in efforts to restore peace in the Kingdom of Lesotho.

Speaking at the final Plenary of the Multi-Stakeholder National Dialogue on national reforms in the Kingdom yesterday, the President said it was an accomplishment that stakeholders had reached a critical stage in the reform process.

"I wish to express my gratitude and appreciation," he said. "Irrespective of your political or other affiliations, you have come to the table, and worked with a singular determination to reach consensus for the good of this country."

He conceded, however, that the journey had been long and difficult.

"That we have made such great progress thus far is testimony to the strength of collaboration and to the power of dialogue."

Singling out the United Nations Development Programme and the European Union Delegation Office in Maseru, the President expressed gratitude to the international community for its continued support.

"I also applaud the Facilitation Team led by retired South African Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, who despite his busy schedule made time to engage with us in order to forge a way forward," said the President.

"Since the inception of this national dialogue the goal has been clear, to realise the Lesotho that the people of this Kingdom want."

The SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government which took place in Tanzania in August this year applauded the government and all relevant stakeholders for their commitment to the national reform process, and for the progress achieved thus far.

The summit was also impressed with the facilitation process, and deemed it appropriate for the facilitator to take matters to their logical conclusion.

The facilitator is expected to give a report to the next summit, which is scheduled to take place in Maputo in the Republic of Mozambique in August 2020.

President Ramaphosa said the Second Multi-Stakeholder National Dialogue Plenary has been a critical milestone in forging a political consensus on the multi-sectoral national reforms and reconciliation in the Kingdom of Lesotho.

"The plenary has afforded all Basotho an opportunity to engage and reach consensus on all identified areas of reform. These include constitutional, parliamentary, judicial, security and public sector reforms as well as reforms in the media and economic sectors," he said.

"The choice of the seven thematic areas for reforms ably captures the significant interplay between the political, social and economic factors that impact on stability."

He said the success of the Multi-Stakeholder National Dialogue Plenary further demonstrates the commitment of the people of Lesotho to building a prosperous, peaceful and united country.

"You are to be commended for this commitment. You have demonstrated that no difficulties you encounter along the way will succeed in reversing the gains you have already made," he said.