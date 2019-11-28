Nigeria: Appeal Court Upholds Ortom's Election As Benue Governor

Abuja — The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal on Thursday, dismissed the appeal filed by candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 9 governorship election, Emmauel Jime, and his party, APC, challenging the victory of Governor Samuel Ortom in the Benue governorship election.

The five man panel of Justices dismissed the appeal for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

Jime and APC, having not satisfied with the decision of the Benue State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which declared Ortom as lawful winner of the governorship election, had approached the appellate court to set aside the judgment of the tribunal.

But in the lead judgment delivered by Justice Fred Oho, the Court of Appeal, resolved all issues raised in the appeal in favour of the defendants and dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

Details later...