Nigeria: Abiodun Promises Positive Consideration for New Minimum Wage

28 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Kayode Fasua

Abeokuta — The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has assured the people of the state that his administration would give the issue of the consequential salary adjustment for the new minimum wage a "very serious and positive consideration."

Abiodun made this known at the official inauguration of the permanent secretariat of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) at Magbon, Abeokuta.

He said his administration had always prioritised workers' welfare, and would continue to ensure that the state civil bureaucracy enjoys all the benefits due it.

According to the governor, "Our civil servants are well attended to since we came into office. I have listened patiently and taken note of a number of your requests, including the new minimum wage implementation," assuring them that it would be given positive consideration.

Other issues the governor promised to "positively consider" relate to "the hurriedly recruited candidates through ASCON, the support for the effort in putting up this building; the issue of Certificate of Occupancy, and the promise that was made by the previous administration towards the infrastructure of the housing estate for senior civil servants.

"Let me assure you that all these and all other issues will be given very serious and positive consideration."

Abiodun, however, added: "For us as a government, we will not take our public servants for granted because they are equal stakeholders in our 'building our future together' agenda. We are committed to the welfare of our workers in terms of prompt payment of salaries, workers emoluments, human capacity development and other welfare schemes."

In his remarks, the National President of the ASCSN, Bobboi Bala Kaigama, represented by the Vice President, Kennis Ngene, thanked the governor for providing an enabling environment for the association to thrive in the state, adding that the inauguration of the secretariat was a legacy for the future.

Kaigama called on the state governor to look at the implementation of the new minimum wage and its consequential adjustment, saying the association believed the state was capable of agreeing on terms that would positively affect its workforce.

