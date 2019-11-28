Nigeria: Track 60,000 Untreated HIV Victims, Sanwo-Olu Orders Aids Agency

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA) to find over 60,000 individuals suspected to have HIV and bring them in for immediate antiretroviral therapy.

The state government is on the trail of about 60,000 people, who tested positive to Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) who did not go back for treatment.

Sanwo-Olu, who gave the order yesterday at the inauguration of the state's HIV Consortium Group held at Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel in Victoria Island, said the wanted HIV victims were diagnosed of the virus but they were not captured in the State's HIV Response Database.

According to him, the search for the individuals was to enable the state to administer adequate antiretroviral treatment on them and prevent the spread of the virus.

The governor said one of the key healthcare goals of his administration was to reduce the number of new HIV infections and help victims manage the trauma in line with best practice. He disclosed that his administration, since inception, had sustained the deployment of resources to fight Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) through LSACA, leveraging a multi-sectoral approach to achieve prevention and control.

"Lagos State Government and its partners have worked and sacrificed resources to achieve the level of awareness that has significantly changed the behaviour of our people. This is evidenced by the reduction in the prevalence rate which currently stands at 1.4 per cent.

"Although the current prevalence rate shows a reduction, it is still a source of concern when we consider the actual number of people within the bracket. There is, therefore, the need for us to step up our efforts to achieve a further reduction in the prevalence rate through aggressive public enlightenment campaign which must be taken to the nooks and crannies of the state.

"To further achieve progress in our efforts, I am charging LSACA and other stakeholders working in this space to help track 60,000 people who tested positive to HIV for immediate free treatment. We are not out to punish them. We want to ensure they have access to proper care," he said.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that his administration had strengthened its commitment towards achieving the "90'90'90 Goals" of the United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS), pointing out that the health and environment initiative of his administration's development agenda, known as Project T.H.E.M.E.S, would be implemented to prepare Lagos in achieving the goals by 2030.

The approach being deployed, the governor noted, would be multi-sectoral and focused on improving the health system service delivery, scaling-up community response and maintaining sustained support of programmes.

He said: "This approach will concentrate on communities and their structures which have been at the forefront of the HIV response at the global, national and state levels; reaching out to people with prevention, care and support as well as treatment; promoting human rights and dealing with gender issues."

Sanwo-Olu said the purpose of inaugurating the Lagos State HIV Consortium Group was to provide a platform for stakeholders to collaborate and coordinate a sustained and improved response towards achieving the 90'90'90 target in Lagos.

"I believe the objectives of this event will usher in a new era in our response to the HIV/AIDS challenge as a result of the commitment of stakeholders to key into our strategic plans. I appeal to all residents to cooperate with us so that we can achieve a significant reduction in the incidence rate of HIV infection in our state.

"Let us voluntarily present ourselves at designated centres to know our HIV status. Being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence as people living with HIV/AIDS will be supported with necessary medication to live a normal life."

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in his remarks said the governor has demonstrated "uncommon commitment" to supporting healthcare delivery, noting that the Sanwo-Olu administration became the first to commit 15 per cent of the state's Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to funding healthcare.

In her contribution, LSACA Director-General, Dr. Monsurat Adeleke, said the synergy between the agency and the consortium group would help the state to track all the 60,000 individuals who tested positive to the virus by September 2020.

"The synergising of efforts will complement and support main donors in prevention, care and treatment. We will be able to harness multi-sectoral partnership for mobilisation of resources for HIV interventions within and outside the health sector," she said.

Also, Consul-General of the United States in Lagos, Ms Claire Pierangelo, pledged continued support for the state's HIV/AIDS response.

She said the American government would collaborate with all stakeholders in ensuring the greatest impact for those in need of antiretroviral therapy.

The event also featured the formal dissemination of disaggregated Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS).