Khartoum — Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdouk has appointed, Abdull Al- Atti Ahmed Abbas as the Secretary General for the National Endowment Chamber, Habib Alla Ibrahim as the Secretary General for the Higher Council for Dawa and Montasir Abbas Mohammed Ali as the Director General for HaJ (Pilgrimage) and Omra.

The decision which was recommended by the Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs, directed the concerned circles to take the necessary steps for its implementation.