Sudan: Hamdouk Affirms Keenness to Strengthen Relations With Kuwait

27 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)
By MHIF

Khartoum — The Prime Minister: Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk, has affirmed Sudan's keenness to strengthen relations and cooperation with Kuwait, renewing determination of the government for removing any obstacles facing national and foreign private sectors.

This came when Hamdouk met on, Wednesday the Vice-Chairman of Zain Group Board of Directors,Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi, currently on a visit to Sudan..

Al-Kharafi, stated that his visit to Sudan was aimed to undeline the distinguished relations between the people in Sudan and Kuwait, affirming his country's resolve to continue investment in the country, especially in the area of communication, infrastructure and delivery of the modern technology, He pointed out that Sudan has talented youth who deserves best service in communication sector.

