Nigeria: 'Hertitude' for Stage At National Theatre

28 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

The National Theatre is set to play host to a captivating stage play by Kessavier Vanille Productions titled 'Hertitude' from December 14.

The play debuted successfully earlier in the year at the Wole Soyinka Hall, Freedom Park, Lagos.

'Hertitude' was written and directed by the award-winning screenwriter, Kesiena Obue.

The play will come alive at the Cinema Hall 1, National Theatre from December 14 to December 22.

It will also return on December 25, Dec 28 and Dec. 29 at 5 p.m.

The cast and crew are well skilled in their craft.

They include Martha Orhiere, Jessica Gabriels, Maryann Ivy, and Njoku Cynthia Nneka.

Ms Obue described the play as a smooth, simmering homage around three young Nigerian female professionals and sisters forced into an uncomfortable reunion by the death of their mother.

"The play dwells so much on parental abuse which most people in the society don't like to talk about and also the question of immorality which has been exemplified in the play. The film, though it has women as principal characters, it is not a feminism storyline but a drama centred on women's role and their impact on shaping society," she said.

"Hertitude is like a smokescreen of what individuals are inside and what they really are inside when people are not there, the real ugliness inside us, our flaws and imperfections."

'Hertitude' for Stage at National Theatre

The Public Relations Officer, National Arts, Steve Ogundele, also expressed excitement in his remarks.

"We want to use 'Hertitude' as a signpost to once again showcase the National Arts Theatre as the hub of theatrical excellence. The Cinema Hall 1 boasts of a mechanised curtain and a proscenium arch, something you hardly see in this part of the world. We invite Nigerians to come and experience a feast of thespian art," he said.

Ms Obue has written and directed for theatre, film, television and other multiple creative platforms around the country and the United States.

Some of her recent credits include 'The Bling Lagosians', 'Moremi the Musical', 'Fela and the Kalakuta Queens', 'Wakaa the Musical' and Femi Osofisan's A Nightingale for Dr. Du Bois.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.