Zimbabwe: Police Probe Nyatsime College

27 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Police are investigating reports on cases of sexual abuse of students at Nyatsime College in Chitungwiza.

This comes after some students made a police report alleging that Nyatsime College staff in general, and the boarding master in particular have, on several occasions, sexually abused some girls and boys learning at the institution. It is alleged that some boys have been sodomised while some girls are said to have been subjected to various kinds of sexual abuse by the same staff.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the reports and said investigations are in progress.

"We confirm that a report has been made to the police with several allegations levelled against Nyatsime School staff for sexually abusing students," he said.

"These allegations have been reported by students, both male and female, who said there are sexual abuses which are going on at the college.

"Our Victim Friendly Unit is now on the ground handling the issue as investigations progresses."

Parents with children at the College, who spoke to The Herald expressed shock at the discovery and vowed to confront the school authorities on the issue.

