Liberia: Baroka FC Set to Release Terrence Tisdell

28 November 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Anthony Kokoi

He is actually leaving at the end of December. "He is leaving for free," the club chairman told KickOff Sports about Tisdell.

Liberian forward Terrance Tisdell will have to find a new club by the end of the year as his current club, Baroka FC of South Africa, are set to release him at the end of December, 2019.

Tisdell joined the South African club in July, 2019 from Portuguese third tier club Sanjoanense.

According to Baroka FC chairman, Khurishi Mphahlele, the 21-year-old Liberian forward will be released by the club due to his inability to adapt to the team's style of play.

Since joining the club in July, Tisdell has made seven league appearances for the club in the ABSA Premiership, but did not register his name on the score sheet or provide an assist.

"Yes, Terrence is leaving; we are releasing him, because he is not adapting. He is actually leaving at the end of December. He is leaving for free," the club chairman told KickOff Sports.

At the national team level, Tisdell has been one of coach Peter Butler's favorites. The 21-year-old was included in Coach Butler's starting 11 in all four national team games that included foreign-based players.

Following the news about Tisdell being released by Baroka, the former Sanjoanese forward has been linked to a move to the Malaysian Super League.

