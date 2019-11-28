Zimbabwe: Reprimand Wayward Cops, Police Boss Matanga Told

27 November 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has raised red a flag over the assault of human rights lawyer, Doug Coltart, calling upon the Commissioner-General of Police Godwin Matanga to take immediate disciplinary action on the errant police .

The organization said it is very concerned about the allegations of police brutality committed on one of its members, who was assaulted whilst in the course of executing his duties as a legal practitioner.

"The Law Society is equally concerned that Lawyers seeking to represent their client were obstructed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police Officers.

"The Council contacted the members and they indeed confirmed that they were denied access to their client whilst Doug Coltart was assaulted by officers of the Zimbabwe Republic Police whilst visiting his client. Written accounts in this regard have been received," noted LSZ in a statement.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) in a statement said Coltart, was assaulted at Harare Central Police Station by some unidentified police officers after he had intended to offer emergency legal and other attendant support services to Obert Masaraure, the president of Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), who was arrested on Saturday by the police and charged with disorderly conduct.

"The attack on Coltart is in itself alarming in that it comes three months after some ZRP officers assaulted the same human rights lawyer while executing his professional duties, representing some ARTUZ members, who had been arrested while intending to hand over a petition to Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube's office in Harare demanding improved remuneration and favorable working conditions for teachers.

