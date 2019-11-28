Nigeria Restates Conditions to Reopen Borders With Benin, Others

The Federal Government on Wednesday restated the conditions under which its borders with neighbouring countries will be reopened.

The Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, and her counterpart in the Information and Culture Ministry, Lai Mohammed, said the conditions include strict compliance with the protocols all parties committed to respect.

Both Ministers spoke at the end of the weekly Executive Council of the Federation (FEC) meeting in Abuja on the closure of the Nigerian border by the Federal Government and the efforts to reopen it.

The Ministers said the decision to close the border was temporary, adding that discussions have indeed advanced between Nigeria and its neighbours on the possibility of reopening the borders soon.

"We expect that the outcomes of those discussions and agreements is that each party will respect the protocols we all committed to and then the borders will be open again," Mrs Ahmed said.

"What we are doing is important for our economy. We signed up to the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) agreement.

"We have to make sure that we put in place checks to ensure our economy will not be overrun as a result of the coming into effect of the ACFTA.

"That is why we have this border closure to return to the discipline of respecting the protocols we all committed to."

Border closure for economic recovery

Lai Mohammed said the border closure was what Nigeria needed to do to ensure the recovery of her economy, saying the federal government could not afford to allow the country "continue to subsidize the rest of West Africa."

The benefits of the border closure, the Minister said, far surpasses the concerns about the "very little increase in inflation rate."

"We have been able to save about 30 per cent from our fuel consumption, which means that over time we have been subsidizing the fuel consumption of other countries.

"Within the last three months, we have been able to increase by 15 per cent duties collected from imports.

"Within the same period, we have been able to drastically reduce the volumes of arms and ammunition that have been coming into the country through smuggling, also with illicit drugs.

"All that Nigeria is saying is: 'Please let's respect the protocol on transit,'" he said.

Respect protocol on transit goods

The Minister said the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) set up a simple protocol on transit goods, which requires that containers meant for Nigeria be dropped in Cotonou for the authorities in Benin Republic to escort to the Customs in Seme border.

With the protocol, the Minister said, the proper duties on those containers would be levied and paid.

Besides, he said the protocol also demands that the seals on the containers cannot be broken, nor the containers opened.

Mr Mohammed said what has been happening over the years in the neighbouring countries has been a flagrant abuse and violation of the protocol.

"What has been happening over the years is that our neighbours will translate the containers, put about five containers on one truck and drive it to the border as if it is only one container that they are going to pay duties on," he said.

"Worse still, less than even 50 percent of what is meant for Nigeria will come through the approved border.

"So, what we have done and it has maximum effect is to ask our neighbours to respect the protocol on transit. If they do that, the borders will be opened. But you cannot continue to play the big brother at the expense of national security and our national economy," he added.

Mr Mohammed said a meeting between Nigeria and the neighbouring countries, including the Comptrollers of Customs of all the three countries involved met on Tuesday.

No agreement on reopening of border

Although he said agreement was yet to be reached on the issue, as the Federal Government is insisting on all parties to respect the ECOWAS protocol on transit goods, he said channels have been deployed.

"We must respect the various MOUs we entered into, so that there will be freedom of movement of goods from one country to the other, provided those goods are manufactured in the states that are exporting it.

"But what we have seen is that goods are imported from everywhere and repackaged to look as if there are manufactured in an ECOWAS country and they are brought into Nigeria. This is discouraging local manufacturers, local industry," the minister said.

On the impact of the border closure on headline inflation, Mr Mohammed said the level has been declining every month for several months before an optic was noticed in last two months.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The latest headline inflation, he said was at about 11:61 per cent as at the end of October, following a slight increase between September and October due to food inflation.

."The food inflation is ascribing to the prices of cereals, rice and fish. And part of the reason for the border closure, with the increase just about two basis points.

"Remember there was a time inflation was nine per cent and it grew to about 18 per cent in January 2017 when we were in recession.

"The relationship between inflation, interest rates and growth is managed by the monetary authorities and is a management that is tracked on a regular basis.

He warned against a decision to reduce the interest rate at this time, saying if this was done, one would expect more borrowing for investments in the real sector.

Again, he said a reduction of the rate at the same time has the tendency of reducing money used for consumption on a day to day basis.

"Therefore, it's a balance that we continue to watch on a regular basis. We expect that this will be moderated as border closure impact fizzles out, and also as the monetary authorities continue to support the monetary policy rate (MPR)," he said.