Nigeria: Buhari Presents Rejected $30bn Loan Request to the Senate

28 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, presenting again request for External loan of $29.96 billion to execute key infrastructural projects across the country.

President Buhari in a letter read at Plenary Thursday by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan is representing the request for an external loan of $29.96 billion for the projects between 2016 and 2018. Recall that the 8th Senate under the leadership of Senator Bukola Saraki had in November 2016 rejected the request when the President wrote the Senate, seeking for approval of the loan.

The Saraki led Senate threw out the request on the grounds that the letter that conveyed the message was not accompanied by a borrowing plan. Details later

