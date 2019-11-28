Nigeria: Appeal Court Upholds Governor Ortom's Election, Fines APC, Jime N150,000

28 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Abuja — The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, on Thursday, upheld the election of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

The appellate court, in a unanimous judgement by a five-man panel of Justices, dismissed a joint appeal the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its candidate, Emmanuel Jime, filed to challenge the outcome of the governorship election that held in the state on March 9.

In the lead judgement that was read by Justice Fred Oho, the court resolved four issues the Appellants raised before it, against them, even as it awarded a cost of N150, 000 against them.

The court held that the appeal lacked merit, stressing that the Appellants failed to prove why results the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared in favour of governor Ortom and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, should be nullified.

It, therefore, declined to set aside the verdict of the Benue State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that affirmed Ortom as the valid winner of the gubernatorial contest.

The tribunal had in its judgement on October 7, dismissed a petition the APC and its candidate filed before it, wherein they alleged that the election was not only marred by irregularities but was also conducted in substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, the Petitioners approached the appellate court to challenge it.

Arguing through their lawyer, Mr Yusuf Alli, SAN, Jime and the APC maintained that the election which brought Ortom as Governor for the second term did not comply with provisions of the law.

They contended that Smart Card Readers deployed by INEC were not used in some areas to conduct the election.

However, in their separate briefs of argument, Ortom's lawyer, Sebastian Hon, SAN, that of INEC, Offiong Offiong, SAN, and Chief Chris Uche, SAN, of the PDP, urged the appeal panel to dismiss the appeal with substantial cost.

The Respondents argued that the Appellant failed to provide witnesses at the trial court to substantiate the claim that there were irregularities in the conduct of the poll.

They equally argued that the issue of Card Readers, which the Appellants relied on, had been settled in various judgements by both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

On the issue of non-compliance with the rules guiding the conduct of elections, the Respondents argued that mere guidelines or election manuals from INEC could not have nullified the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

They urged the court to dismiss the appeal that the appeal on the premise that the Appellant failed to cite any section of the Electoral Act or the 1999 constitution that was breached during the conduct of the Benue governorship election.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.