Liberia: LNP 'Invites' Rebel General Power

After weeks of public outrage against terroristic threats to public safety and against an elected official spoken by ex-rebel fighter Augustine Nagbe, alias 'General Power', the Liberia National Police said it has invited the man for "questioning."

General Power fought under the banner of the Liberia Peace Council (LPC), a rebel faction run in the 1990s by current Grand Gedeh County Representative, George Boley.

In a press statement issued by the LNP on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, Police Spokesman, H. Moses Carter, said by directive of the Justice Ministry, the LNP "has invited Augustine Nagbe, alias 'Ex-Rebel General Power' to clarify his statements about the formation of a Kru Defense Force" to defend President George Weah, claiming that the national security is ineffective to defend the President.

Augustine Nagbe, alias General Power, who is named in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) report as the rebel fighter who forced a woman at gunpoint in the West Point community, outside Monrovia, to eat a whole can of human feces, has promised to organize what he called a 'Kru defense force' to defend President George Weah.

President Weah is also a member of the Kru ethnic group, who hails from Grand Kru county, Southeastern Liberia

General Power added, "I don't trust personnel of the state security, therefore, I will form a Kru Defense Force to protect ethnic Krus and the President."

The notorious ex-general, on a local radio talk show in Monrovia on Thursday, November 21, 2019, threatened that his ethnic group will form a force that would rise in defense of President Weah if anyone tries to attack him.

General Power, who boasted of being a proud Kru man, said he is prepared to use his military training to defend the Kru people, who include President Weah.

He is reportedly assigned with the National Security Agency (NSA), but has in recent months allegedly coordinated operation of LNP.

General Power said he is a Kru warrior, and does not care how anybody takes his position, but said inasmuch as there is a Kru man in power, "I will not allow people to talk to him anyhow."

He maintained: "President Weah is the Commander-in-Chief of Liberia, so I will defend him, and if anybody tries to molest him, the way they had Lofa Defense Force, you will see the Kru Defense Force."

"The LNP will also investigate allegation that Augustine Nagbe is impersonating, as a member of the joint security forces in the country," Carter said.

Carter said that the joint security has warned all citizens, and other nationals residing in the country to desist from engaging in acts that undermine the peace and stability of the state, as anyone caught will face the full weight of the law.

While the three-paragraphed press statement said what the LNP intends to do with Nagbe, there are concerns over the multiple cases of harassment and terroristic threats that have come from the mouth of Nagbe, and a number of other ex-rebel generals.

It can be recalled that on October 10, 2019, the Daily Observer and several print and electronic media outlets reported that General Power was at the center of the operations that led to the closure, and forceful confiscation of Roots FM broadcast equipment.

Roots FM 102.7 was the radio station owned and operated by Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)'s controversial critic, Henery Pedro Costa.

General Power led a group of ex-rebel generals in a press conference, giving Representative Yekeh Kolubah a 72 hour ultimatum to turn himself over to them for question on why he was reigning insults and other inflammatory remarks on President Weah.

He, too being an ex-rebel, general Rep. Kolubah, defied General Power, and his colleagues by not showing up to their invitation, but in a short while, pickups of armed Police officers stumped the home of Rep. Kolubah in an attempt to arrest him and take him away for questioning on allegation that he ordered the flogging of a young man believed to be his neighbor.

Prior to the arrival of the LNP and the representatives from the office of the Economic Community of West (ECOWAS) in Monrovia, Rep. Kolubah's supporters barricaded his residence in resistance of any attempt to arrest him.

By the intervention of the ECOWAS office in the country and fellow Lawmakers, Rep. Kolubah accepted an invite to answer to questions relative to the allegation that he ordered the flogging of Emmanuel Freeman at 2:00 a.m. on June 5, 2019.

The invite by the LNP was later followed by a search and seizure warrant from the court, which instructed claimed that there were weapons in the Lawmaker's home he intended using against his opponents.