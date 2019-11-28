Rwanda: Park Inn By Radisson to Share Festive Joy With Vulnerable Children, Clients

From December 1, Park Inn by Radisson will be baking cookies in different flavors including oatmeal, vanilla, chocolate and cinnamon for sale, so that the money that comes out of it, supports the SOS Children's Village.

December is around the corner, and many people are already in festive moods, ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Due to the significance of the season, many tend to start celebrations early, especially for hotels which have to usher the festive season.

As usual, Park Inn by Radisson Hotel is set to make this season remarkable for the unprivileged children of SOS Village and its clients.

From December 1, the Kiyovu-based hotel will be baking cookies in different flavors including oatmeal, vanilla, chocolate and cinnamon for sale, so that the money that comes out of it, supports the SOS Children's Village.

This comes after an agreement that was signed by Park Inn Hotel and SOS Children's Village Rwanda in April this year, to help the kids with annual sponsorship and offer the youth under the organistion's care internship and job placements in the hotel whenever possible.

The hotel also agreed to take part in organizing and helping in fundraising events that will help the children and placing donation boxes at the hotel where openhanded clients could be part of the move.

According to Gloria Padua, the PR and Marketing Manager Park Inn by Radisson Kigali, the hotel usually wants to provide to the orphaned, abandoned, and other vulnerable children with an opportunity to have a chance to find family, happiness and a future.

She says that children deserve a decent life that is why the Hotel spares some time to have a moment of happiness and collect some money for them so that they enjoy their childhood.

"On December 6, the kids will also be taught how to make cookies, at the hotel and on December 12, we shall host an annual cocktail as a way of appreciating our clients and suppliers that have supported us for all this long.

Cocktail will be held in the hotel's Mkombozi Hall from 6:30 pm till late," says Padua.

She also explained that from December 1 to 24, each client who enters the hotel will be asked to answer some questions and then leave their contact details behind.

They will then enter a draw of winning lots of gifts like lunch, movie tickets, among others. There will be a winner every day.

However, the grand prize winner will be announced on December 24.

Padua also urges everyone not to miss out on the silent disco that will take place on December 24, where celebrated DJs Miller and Pius, and others will be on hand to entertain the guests.

She paid special recognition to partner firms including Techno Rwanda, SOS Children's Village, Centaury Cinema, and 1k Entertainment who have joined effort to ensure this year's festive season is memorable for the hotel's clients and the vulnerable children.

