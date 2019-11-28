Kenya/Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo to Compete in Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup as Guest Team

28 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Kenya's quest to retain the Council of East and Central Africa (Cecafa) Senior Challenge Cup will be put to test following confirmation of the Democratic Republic of Congo's participation.

The annual football tournament is set for Uganda's capital Kampala in December and Harambee Stars, now under coach Francis Kimanzi, will be seeking to retain the tittle they won in Machakos in December of 2017.

With two African Nations Championships (CHAN) titles, DRC are the most experienced and successful team of all those competing.

"DR Congo is expected to bring a lot of football wealth to the tournament especially with their domestic clubs, TP Mazembe, Vita Club and DC Motema Pembe performing very well in African football competitions. We are privileged to have them play in our competition," Cecafa secretary general Nicholas Musonye said.

The tournament will also see the return of Eritrea which last competed in this tournament in Kenya six years ago.

Kimanzi is certain to call-up a second-string side mainly consisting of local based players for this event.

The year's tournament has attracted a total of 12 nations, which have been drawn into three groups.

The top two teams from each group and two best third place finishers will progress to the quarter finals.

The draw:

Group A: Uganda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eritrea

Group B: DR Congo, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia

Group C: Kenya (holders), Tanzania, Burundi, Djibouti

