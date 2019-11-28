Kenya: No Injera as Feeney Names Squad for Dubai

Nairobi — Collins Injera will not be a part of the Shujaa squad that travels out to the season opening leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai next week as he is yet to hit the requisite fitness levels according to Technical Director Paul Feeney.

Injera picked up a shoulder injury during last month's Safari Sevens and consequently missed out on the Africa 7s, but has since resumed training with the rest of the 18-man squad picked for the new season.

For Dubai, Feeney has stuck with the same personnel that did duty at the Africa 7s a fortnight ago, with the only addition being Dan Sikuta.

"He (Injera) is about 85pc and you can't risk him with such a long season coming up ahead and climaxing in the Olympics. He needs to be 100pc and he will be by New Zealand. We are fortunate we didn't pick a major injury and we stuck with the 12 that did well at the Africa Cup. We have added one more that is Dan Sikuta and he has a lot of experience. We have taken the best 13 that we could possibly take outside our injuries," Feeney told Capital Sport after the team's training on Thursday.

Skipper Andrew Amonde, Nelson Oyoo, Willy Ambaka and Billy Odhiambo will provide the experienced backbone for the team with last year's budding youngsters Daniel Taabu, Johnstone Olindi and Vincent Onyala keeping their places.

Amonde says he is delighted to see the veterans return to the squad and believes they will start the campaign strongly.

"It is really good to see the experienced players back because at least they have an idea of the systems and how we play and execution will not be a problem. We have prepared well and ready to start the season," Amonde noted.

Shujaa will look to start the season on a high especially putting into perspective last season's performance where they merely survived the axe.

For the Dubai campaign they are thrown into Pool D and will face off with South Africa, England and Spain.

Shujaa squad for Dubai 7s

1.Andrew Amonde (c) 2.Jacob Ojee 3. Jeff Oluoch 4. Alvin Otieno 5. Nelson Oyoo 6. Vincent Onyala 7. Johnstone Olindi 8. Willy Ambaka 9. Billy Odhiambo 10. Oscar Dennis 11. Daniel Taabu 12. Bush Mwale 13. Dan Sikuta