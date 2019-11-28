Liberia: Pres. Weah Issues Proclamation for Tubman Holiday

President George Weah has by Proclamation declared Friday, November 29, 2019 a national holiday marking the 124th birth anniversary of former President William V.S. Tubman, the 18TH President of Liberia.

The day, is to be observed throughout the Republic as a national holiday.

The Proclamation further ordered and directed all government ministries and agencies, business houses, as well as market places closed during the observance of the day from six O'clock ante meridian to six O'clock post meridian.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, activities marking the observance of the day are in recognition of President Tubman's productive and meaningful services to Liberia, including his integration policy, the granting of suffrage to Liberian women, open door policy, as well as many other socioeconomic developments, particularly highlighting his contributions to the emancipation of African colonial territories into statehood.

The observance of the day is in recognition of the numerous contributions, and profound changes and lasting accomplishments made by former President Tubman during his administration for which the citizens of Liberia expressed their deep appreciation, and approval for his outstanding, noble and remarkable leadership, through a petition that requested the Legislature to enact a law in honor of his birth for posterity.

At its 3rd Session, the 42nd Legislature enacted a legislation declaring November 29 of each year, as the Birth Anniversary of President William V.S. Tubman (Late) to be celebrated as a national holiday in keeping with the will of the Liberian people.