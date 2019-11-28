Liberia: AG Gaye - 'Liberians Don't Have Good Int'l Reputation'

28 November 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Hannah N. Geterminah

Auditor General (AG) Yusador S. Gaye, said at present, Liberians do not have good reputation internationally, because they lack a "culture of integrity."

"Right now, if you listen to the news, there are so many things going on that we do not even know how to say it anymore, but this is time to make a positive change, because we don't have good reputation as Liberians right now," Madam Gaye said.

She added, "We need not put these things under the carpet; they are hard facts we need to work extremely hard to change for the better to develop our country."

Madam Gaye made the statement on Monday, November 25, 2019, at the launch of an outreach program under the theme, "Culture of Integrity." GAC launched the program for eight private and public high schools across Monrovia.

She told the students that Liberians have to adopt the culture of reading; referencing the GAC report to hold public officers accountable by looking at the necessary systems put in place to bring the needed changes the country is desirous of achieving.

Madam Gaye meanwhile challenged the students to learn and grow with integrity, "because nobody will change this country, but the citizens."

She said that the initiative is to build a culture of integrity among the youthful generation; help them understand how the country's resources are spent, and that the public should benefit from taxes.

"The GAC," she said,"is here, and most people think just to audit and hold people accountable is the agency's only job. We also strengthen how resources are spent, not just to perform audits and indict public officials."

She said the initiative is to help shape the minds of students so that even in the exam halls, they will write the tests with integrity void of corrupted minds at their youthful ages.

Madam Gaye told the students that the culture of integrity starts by trying to be honest in anything we do whether at writing exams, noting, "If you are asked to write a test, do not cheat because whatever you do in school will affect future."

GAC communication analyst, Abraham Cole, said the initiative with high schools is part of the institution's quest to develop a "culture of integrity" among school going kids to build a corrupt-free Liberia.

Cole said the initiative is a non-discriminatory strategy to ensure public, private technical and even faith-based high schools are integrated.

He told the gathering that GAC employees, will break up into two teams to reach out to two schools simultaneously to hold a 30-minute interaction with the students, preferably during a non-instructional period to avoid any interference with the students' period of doing their lessons.

Cole said the half-hour interaction is expected to cover a vivid presentation of the GAC's national mandates, responsibilities, operations, and clarify a host of doubts, concerns, and queries in a question and answer time allotted.

William V. S. Tubman High School Vice Principal, Addo H. Dorley, said the outreach initiative requires the collaborative effort of every Liberian, because it deals with ending corruption for national development.

Mr. Dorley said the outreach should not only be limited to those few selected schools, but to ensure that every educational institution across the country understands the working of the GAC to end corruption.

An 11th-grade student of the Muslim Congress High School, Cheadol H. Sidibey, expressed gratitude to the GAC for the educative initiative, which she said will help build a better Liberia for the next generation.

