Liberia: DKT Liberia, AOPC Kickstart World Aids Day On Tubman Holiday

DKT International-Liberia, in collaboration with Agents of Positive Change (AOPC), will commemorate World AIDS Day 2019 in Liberia with a three-day program, beginning Friday, November 29 with a conference on Sexual and Reproductive Rights, as well as other activities targeting over 200 youth expected in attendance.

DKT is a social marketing enterprise that promotes the sale and use of Family Planning Products and services in more than 25 Countries around the world. AOPC is a non-governmental organization that helps educate, motivate and inspire young people to become great leaders.

The two organizations have teamed up to hold World AIDS Day programs beginning November 29th and climaxing on Sunday, December 1, the actual date set aside for World AIDS Day. November 29 a national holiday in Liberia celebrating the birthday of the country's 19th President, William V. S. Tubman, is usually characterized by leisure activities such as the consumption of alcohol, narcotics and unprotected sex.

The organizers say the weekend of events aims to prevent young students against the disastrous consequences of such harmful activities and to also maintain the high rate of girls enrollment and retainment in schools, hence the conference on Sexual and Reproductive Rights, slated for November 29.

The World AIDS Day programs will continue for the following two days, November 30 and December 1, featuring beach activities and awareness campaigns.

Throughout the three days, organizers said, there will be free HIV/AIDS tests and free condoms distributions, as well as radio talk show interviews held to raise awareness.

"We anticipate testing at least a hundred people during these activities," the organizers said.

Since her official launching in September 2019, DKT in collaboration with the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), continue to support efforts of government with interventions in the Reproductive Health Sector to mitigate the alarming maternal deaths in Liberia.

"We also support HIV/AIDS and STI awareness and preventions by supplying quality contraceptive products on the Liberian market at affordable prices," said Antonio Turcott, Country Manager of DKT Liberia.

DKT is focused through social marketing to avail quality products and services with partner clinics, mostly private ones, to unreached communities as well as key populations in Liberia. According to DKT, "This intervention will reshape the supply of contraceptives to aid women have choices in reproductive decisions, HIV prevention, behavior change communication, and support for people living with HIV/AIDS. HIV continues to be a major global public health issue, having claimed more than 32 million lives so far. However, with increasing access to effective HIV prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care, HIV infection has become a manageable chronic health condition, enabling people to live long and healthy lives."