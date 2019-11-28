Namibia: Faulty EVMs, Delays As Namibia Votes

Many Namibians endured long hours in queues as they patiently waited to cast their votes, with the national elections management body scrambling to set up properly for the conduct of the national elections yesterday.

Voting at several polling stations started an hour or so late, while at other stations, voting was stalled due to challenges associated with the electronic voting machines (EVMs). Some machines were reportedly broken yesterday.

Others had weak batteries, while some appeared to have malfunctioned.

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN)'s biometric voter verification system also experienced problems yesterday as some voters could not be traced on the system, despite having voters' cards.

These caused delays in the voting process at some stations.

The electronic voting system was introduced in Namibia as a more efficient and effective way of conducting elections, as opposed to the traditional manual ballot paper system.

In fact, the ECN's chief electoral officer, Theo Mujoro, has on numerous occasions lauded the machines, saying they are "a robust technology", and were therefore tamper-proof.

"They eliminate mistakes that could creep into the process because of fatigue and human error," Mujoro was quoted as saying.

Strange occurrences were recorded at several polling stations, including one at the International University of Management in Windhoek, and another at the Khomasdal Community Hall, where observers and political party agents as well as the media observed some EVMs starting to beep without being touched.

These matters raised serious concerns amongst those observing the elections.

Although a quick vote confirmation was performed at the two polling stations to confirm the number of votes cast on the EVMs and those recorded manually, political agents and observers were still left without answers.

"How do we know the machine was not rearranging the votes when it started beeping on its own?" one observer asked a presiding officer at the IUM polling station.

A presiding officer at the IUM polling station, Peyavi Tjaverua, told The Namibian that the "technicalities" experienced with the EVMs could easily be controlled, and do not in any way mean machines were being tampered with.

Tjaverua, however, called in the ECN's technicians after the machines kept beeping without any votes being cast.

These technicians, the officer added, checked the machines and "found nothing faulty".

Political party agents at the Khomasdal Community Hall were only told that the self-beeping machines experienced "technical errors".

No further explanation was provided in that regard. EVMs are only supposed to make a beep after a voter had registered their vote.

In other related incidents, voters at the Okahandja town hall left the polling station without voting after waiting for hours for a faulty EVM to be replaced.

These voters told The Namibian that they had waited for close to four hours due to the "technical error" on one of the machines. Voting at the Osona military base near Okahandja was also delayed for an hour because of a broken machine.

A presiding officer at the polling station said a button on one of the machines was not working properly.

Voting at the military base, however, commenced when the faulty machine was replaced with another transported from the Ovitoto settlement, about 20 kilometres away.

The use of the EVMs in national elections has been a hotly contested topic going into yesterday's elections.

Several political parties and candidates have been arguing that the machines could be tampered with to influence the outcome of the elections.

Independent presidential candidate Panduleni Itula had his challenge on the use of EVMs dismissed twice this week, firstly by the Electoral Tribunal for the Windhoek district on Monday, and an eleventh-hour appeal by the Electoral Court on Tuesday night.

Itula wanted the Electoral Tribunal to have the ECN compelled to use the EVMs with the voters verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) technology.

These attempts were dismissed, based on a finding that it did not meet the requirements to be heard urgently.

Deputy judge president Hosea Angula and judges Thomas Masuku and Herman Oosthuizen presided over the cases. The election proceeded, despite these concerns.

Despite the hiccups recorded yesterday, Namibians turned out in their numbers to elect their national leaders for the next five years.

Political commentator Hoze Riruako yesterday also expressed concern over the reports of malfunctioning voting machines, adding that these incidents could delay the counting of votes.

Riruako, however, said despite the reported matters, he was not convinced that the electoral system can be rigged.