Kenya Two Places Up in Latest FIFA Ranking

Nairobi — The away draw against Egypt in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier seems to have done Kenya a bit of favor as the Harambee Stars moved two places up in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday.

Stars are now ranked at 106th, two places up from the 108 ranking they found themselves during the last ranking on October 24.

Francis Kimanzi's men who have an all time ranking of 68 might have moved way higher in the ranking had they picked a better result than a 1-1 draw against lower ranked Togo in their second AFCON qualifier.

Neighbors Uganda have meanwhile moved two places up to 77th and remain the second best placed CECAFA region country, Kenya pulling in at second.

Ethiopia have meanwhile moved five spots up courtesy of their massive 2-1 victory against Ivory Coast in Bahir Dar in the AFCON qualifiers and are now ranked at 146th. Tanzania have dropped down one place to 134 while Burundi have slipped eight places low to 151.

Senegal meanwhile remain the best ranked African country after retaining their spot at number 20 worldwide while Tunisia have moved two steps up to 27, four above Nigeria who have improved four places.

African champions Algeria have moved three places up to 35th and are number four on the African list with Morocco moving down to fifth at number 43 worldwide.

Belgium, France and Brazil have retained their slots in the top three worldwide.

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @olobulu