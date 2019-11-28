Kenya: Little Cab Launched in Nakuru

Nakuru — Little Cab has launched its Boda Boda and Car products in Nakuru.

Little's clients can now enjoy a safe, convenient and affordable way of moving in and around Nakuru with minimal hassle and at affordable rates.

The launch of Nakuru operations by Little comes only three weeks after a successful launch of LittleBODA product in Mombasa.

The launch of Nakuru operations are in line with Little's bigger plans of expanding its operations across the country in the short term and across the continent in the long term, thereby cementing it's vision of being the Pan African mobility company. The company already has a presence in Uganda, Tanzania, and Zambia as well.

Nakuru residents will be spoil for choice with the introduction of two products simultaneously which gives them an opportunity to choose the best and most convenient way to move around the town and its environs.

LittleBODA will attract a modest fee of Ksh 15 per KM of which clients will pay Sh10 and the other Ksh 5 will be covered by Little. Little Basic, on the other hand, will attract a fee of Sh27 where clients will pay Ksh 20 and Little will cover the remaining Sh 7.

According to the General Manager, Alex Mwaura, "Little is dedicated to offering the best quality of service to its clients at the most affordable cost while ensuring drivers earn better on the platform at all times. The expansion to Nakuru is part of our plans to cement our presence as a formidable player not only in the country but in the region and across the continent."

Clients can enjoy the services by downloading the Little application from Play Store for android users and App Store for iOS users. Both LittleBODA and Little Basic categories will be included in the app after installation.